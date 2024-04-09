Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN remained flat at $331.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,405,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,907. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

