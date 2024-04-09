Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 1,889,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

