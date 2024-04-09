Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.89. 34,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

