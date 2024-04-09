Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.23. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

