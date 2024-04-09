Radio Caca Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $114.03 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005065 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

