R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.77 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.