QUINT Price Hits $0.0290 on Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, QUINT has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $119,563.10 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

