QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 1.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 2,239,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,622,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,288 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

