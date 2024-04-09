Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $262.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $265.82. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

