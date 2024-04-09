Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Qualys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $166.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.69. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $2,711,608. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

