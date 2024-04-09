QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,306. The company has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

