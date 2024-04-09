QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Greylin Investment Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.5% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,546 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,193. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

