Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $287.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.