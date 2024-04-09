ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Set to Split on Thursday, April 11th (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSEARCA KOLD opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $176.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOLD. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,025.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 172,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 156,873 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 39.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.