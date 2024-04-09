ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Trading Down 3.7%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 6,820,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,519,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

