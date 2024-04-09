Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Westwind Capital increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 147,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 75,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.