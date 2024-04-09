PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $45.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,149.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

