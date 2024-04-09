Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.74

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.77.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Oil
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.