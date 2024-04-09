Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$125.00 to C$126.00. The company traded as high as C$104.81 and last traded at C$102.82, with a volume of 73602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.91.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Evercore decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of C$506.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.7760512 EPS for the current year.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
