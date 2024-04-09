PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $35,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.