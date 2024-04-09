PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.90. 2,023,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

