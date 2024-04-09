PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. 1,406,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

