PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI remained flat at $28.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,709. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72.

