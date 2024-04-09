PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 590,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,350. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

