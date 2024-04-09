PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PFG stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 869,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,334. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

