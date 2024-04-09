PrairieView Partners LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

