PrairieView Partners LLC Has $55.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

