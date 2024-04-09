PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.13. 202,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,937. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

