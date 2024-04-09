PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 241,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 281,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,750. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

