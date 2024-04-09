PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after buying an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 891,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,125. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24.

