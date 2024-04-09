PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 319 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.54. 192,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,007. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

