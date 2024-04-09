PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 8,238 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,427,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,403,724. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

