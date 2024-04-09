PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 3,877 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 64,616.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

VTES traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

