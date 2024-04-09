PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $108.72 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00141536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00016252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008427 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

