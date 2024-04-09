PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE AGS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of 998.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PlayAGS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

