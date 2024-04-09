PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PJT Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

