Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.05. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 350,474 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $714.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 123,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

