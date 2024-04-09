Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,368. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

