Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 231,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $285.20. 173,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

