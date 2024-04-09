Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 969 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after buying an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after buying an additional 1,260,804 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

