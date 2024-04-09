Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.