Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $287.73 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

