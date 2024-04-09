Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 435 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in CRH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,653,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

