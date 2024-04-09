Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,490 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

