Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 17.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $677.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $633.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

