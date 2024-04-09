Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $37,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

