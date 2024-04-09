Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $213.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

