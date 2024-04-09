Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $91.71 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.