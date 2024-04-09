Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

