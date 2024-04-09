Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $186,000 Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,077,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

